Deputy Texas AG Beats Ethics Claims Over 2020 Election Suit

By Lynn LaRowe (September 20, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge has dismissed the state bar's lawsuit against a top deputy in the state attorney general's office that accused him of acting dishonestly when he filed a lawsuit seeking to prevent four other states from certifying election results in 2020, finding that hearing the bar's suit would violate the state constitution's separation of powers doctrine....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS