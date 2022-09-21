Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

After 12-Year Run, SEC Senior Counsel Moves To Katten In DC

By Lynn LaRowe (September 21, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP has bolstered its securities litigation practice in Washington, D.C., with a partner who brings more than a decade of experience in the enforcement division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm announced on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!