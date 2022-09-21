After 12-Year Run, SEC Senior Counsel Moves To Katten In DC

By Lynn LaRowe (September 21, 2022, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP has bolstered its securities litigation practice in Washington, D.C., with a partner who brings more than a decade of experience in the enforcement division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm announced on Wednesday....

