Newsom OKs Bill Blocking Bar's Legal Service Reform Plans

By James Mills (September 20, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill temporarily blocking the State Bar of California from moving forward with plans for a so-called regulatory sandbox to experiment with proposals aimed at reducing the cost and expanding the availability of legal services, such as allowing paralegals to perform limited legal work....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS