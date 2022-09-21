Watchdog Asks State Bars To Investigate 15 'Big Lie' AGs

By Matt Perez (September 21, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Legal watchdog group The 65 Project filed complaints against 15 state attorneys general on Wednesday for their past or continued involvement in amplifying former President Donald Trump's false accusations of fraud regarding his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS