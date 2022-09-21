'Stranded' Martha's Vineyard Migrants Can Sue Anonymously

By Chris Villani (September 21, 2022, 12:32 PM EDT) -- Applying a recently established First Circuit framework, a federal judge said Wednesday that a group of migrants suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials who allegedly duped them into flying to Martha's Vineyard could bring their claims anonymously....

