Canadian Enforcer Says Competition Can Help Environment

By Matthew Perlman (September 21, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The head of Canada's competition agency pushed back against arguments that environmental concerns should play no role in antitrust enforcement, arguing during a summit in Ottawa that the green transition will need to grapple with competitive forces....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS