High Court Welcomes Back Public, Will Continue Live Audio

By Jimmy Hoover (September 28, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Despite allowing the public back into the U.S. Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in person for the first time in over two years, the court said on Wednesday that it will also continue its pandemic practice of livestreaming audio of arguments....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS