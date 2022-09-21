Mass Tort Cases Expose Bankruptcy Courts To New Threats

By Vince Sullivan (September 21, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge recently revealed that he and his staff have been receiving threats and harassment relating to a talc mass tort case, laying bare how exposed bankruptcy courts are as they are called upon to address societal ills instead of mere financial distress, experts say....

