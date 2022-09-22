Pa. Insurance Chief Says Carriers Wrongly Connecting Claims

By Josh Liberatore (September 22, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Insurance Department, which is overseeing the now-defunct Senior Health Insurance Co. of Pennsylvania, told an Indiana federal court that the carrier's own insurers are wrongly refusing to provide coverage for recently filed litigation on the flawed basis that the lawsuit relates back to previous claims....

