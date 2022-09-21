Ginni Thomas Agrees To Testify To House Jan. 6 Panel

By Jimmy Hoover (September 21, 2022, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has reached an agreement to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol over her reported activities in the wake of the November 2020 election to overturn President Joe Biden's victory, her lawyer confirmed to Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS