AML Regulation Of Lawyers Is Imminent And Controversial

By Jeremy Glicksman (September 23, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers and the Pandora Papers, along with a host of other scandals, have spotlighted the role lawyers play as gatekeepers to the financial system, and the anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, or AML/CFT, vulnerabilities presented by unregulated gatekeepers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS