NY Judge Who Pointed Gun At Black Litigant Faces Removal

By Lauren Berg (September 22, 2022, 11:26 PM EDT) -- A New York judge accused of pointing a gun at an unarmed Black defendant in court and then bragging about the incident while describing the man as "built like a football player" should be removed from office, the state ethics watchdog announced Thursday in calling the action "unjustified."...

