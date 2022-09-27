Law Firm Inclusion Efforts Often Overlook Business Staff

By Jennifer Johnson (September 27, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- While many law firms have signed onto various iterations of Mansfield Rule certification,[1] which focuses on attorney diversity, most firms still have a vast divide between attorneys and business professionals in terms of benefits, compensation, career paths, professional development and general respect....

