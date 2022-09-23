Pot Giant Accused Of Forcing Out Female Employees

By Jonathan Capriel (September 23, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Cannabis behemoth Green Thumb forced a middle-aged woman and medical marijuana advocate out of her job because she didn't "fit in with the company culture," which was young, single and male, according to a new suit filed in Pennsylvania federal court....

