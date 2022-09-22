Tom Girardi's Treasures Going Once, Twice, Sold At Auction

By Craig Clough (September 22, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- It is often said that you can't judge a man before walking a mile in his shoes, and one lucky bidder can now do just that in disgraced attorney Tom Girardi's shaded brown crocodile Gucci Oxfords, thanks to an auction Wednesday of items from his Southern California mansion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS