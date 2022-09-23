Varnum Forms New Practice Team As NIL Landscape Evolves

By Andrea Keckley (September 23, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Varnum LLP announced on Thursday that it has assembled a team of attorneys to form a name, image and likeness practice team in Michigan as the world of college athletics navigates an evolving legal landscape....

