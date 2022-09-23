Ark. Supreme Court OKs Pot Legalization Question

By Sam Reisman (September 23, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Arkansans will get to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the general election this November after the state Supreme Court on Thursday reversed state officials' decision not to certify the referendum....

