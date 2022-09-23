Coinbase Accused Of Infringing Patented Digital Trading Tech

By Hailey Konnath (September 23, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming fintech company has filed patent infringement claims against Coinbase Global Inc., alleging that the cryptocurrency exchange's products and services encroach on its patented technology for securely processing digital transactions, according to the suit filed in Delaware federal court....

