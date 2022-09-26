Puerto Rico Fiscal Board Says PREPA Talks Ideas Won't Work

By Rick Archer (September 26, 2022, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Puerto Rico's fiscal oversight board and the unsecured creditors of its electric utility are objecting to portions of a proposal to restart mediation on the utility's restructuring plan, saying it's impractical to write a plan without a court decision on how bondholders will be treated....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS