FCA Urges Better Wind-Down Practices From Brokers

By Irene Madongo (September 26, 2022, 2:45 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has called on general insurance brokers to strengthen their wind-down plans, after its sample study of the market's liquidity arrangements for potential collapses raised concerns about their handling of risk matters....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS