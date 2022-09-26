Insurer Wants Out Of $950K UV Lamp Fire Suit Coverage

By Riley Murdock (September 26, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A State National unit asked an Indiana federal court to find that it doesn't owe coverage to Daisy Nail Products Inc., arguing its policy doesn't cover the company's liability for a salon fire at the center of underlying lawsuits that sought more than $950,000....

