Online Grocery Biz Investor Defends $2M Fee Bid In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (September 26, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- An investor continued last week to urge the Delaware Chancery Court to order online grocery business Boxed Inc. to pay him $2 million in attorney fees and expenses for benefits he says he secured for the company and its stockholders, disputing the company's claims that the request is "absurd."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS