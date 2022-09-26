Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eli Lilly Off The Hook In Trade Secrets Suit Over Migraine App

By Britain Eakin (September 26, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge on Monday dismissed a suit against Eli Lilly over allegations that the pharmaceutical giant stole an app developer's confidential information to launch a rival migraine tracking app, ruling that the claims are preempted by Indiana's Uniform Trade Secrets Act....

