Vegas Mall Cites Vt. Decision In Virus Case At Nev. High Court

By Ben Zigterman (September 26, 2022, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Las Vegas mall asked the Nevada Supreme Court to deny its insurer's bid to reverse a lower court's ruling allowing the mall's COVID-19 coverage suit to move forward, citing a first-of-its-kind ruling from the Vermont Supreme Court allowing a separate virus coverage suit to continue....

