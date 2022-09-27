Linklaters Guides Biffa On £1.3B Takeover By PE Firm ECP

By Najiyya Budaly (September 27, 2022, 12:19 PM BST) -- British waste manager Biffa said Tuesday that it has agreed to a £1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) takeover offer from U.S. private equity firm Energy Capital Partners, a drop on the previously announced purchase price because of a "weakening economic environment."...

