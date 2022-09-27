Biden Brother Settles Claims By Bankrupt Health Chain

By Rick Archer (September 27, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT) -- James Biden, President Joe Biden's brother, has agreed to pay $350,000 to end an attempt to claw back $600,000 he allegedly convinced a now-bankrupt hospital chain to lend him with promises to use his name to attract Middle Eastern investors....

