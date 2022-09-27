Fed. Circ. Finds Fault With PTAB Invalidation Of Food Slicer IP

By Britain Eakin (September 27, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Tuesday found several errors in a Patent Trial and Appeal Board determination that Weber Inc. showed the bulk of claims in a Provisur Technologies Inc. food slicer patent were invalid, vacating the board's unpatentability determination and sending the case back for further proceedings....

