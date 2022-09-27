Fed. Circ. Temporarily Pauses Launch Of Generic Lexiscan

By Adam Lidgett (September 27, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit imposed a temporary stay Tuesday that blocks Pfizer from launching a generic version of the coronary artery test Lexiscan, even though a Delaware federal judge ruled earlier this year that the new drug wouldn't actually infringe any patents Gilead has on Lexiscan....

