Sanford Heisler Sharp Opens New Palo Alto Office

By Ryan Boysen (September 27, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Plaintiff-side labor law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP said Tuesday that it had opened a new office in Palo Alto, California, its eighth location nationwide, in a bid to step up its representation of tech workers and Asian Americans in Silicon Valley....

