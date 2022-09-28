Enviro Group Tells DC Circ. EPA Standards Worsen Pollution

By Madeline Lyskawa (September 28, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has once again failed to comply with consultation requirements for its renewable fuel standards between 2020 and 2022, the Center for Biological Diversity told the D.C. Circuit, arguing the new rule has the same flaws that doomed mandates in 2018 and 2019....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS