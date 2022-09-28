UK Regulator To Review Remedy In €656M Foam Cos. Merger

By Najiyya Budaly (September 28, 2022, 5:18 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority said Wednesday that it has fast-tracked its probe so it can decide whether a remedy proposed by U.S. foam company Carpenter Co. and Belgium rival Recticel SA will alleviate fears that their €656 million ($632 million) merger could cause shoppers to pay more for mattresses....

