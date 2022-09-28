Gov't Urged To Utilize 'Radical' Pension Options Amid Crisis

By Irene Madongo (September 28, 2022, 4:31 PM BST) -- The government should bring in "radical" measures, such as allowing financially hit employees to suspend contributions into their pension pots, to avert droves of Brits quitting the flagship auto-enrollment program amid the cost of living crisis, AJ Bell said in a report issued Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS