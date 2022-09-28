Del. Judge Balks At Phoenix Services $150M DIP Roll-Up

By Jeff Montgomery (September 28, 2022, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge balked Wednesday at full approval for global steel plant contractor Phoenix Services' plan for a $150 million Chapter 11 conversion of prepetition debt to a new post-petition loan in tandem with a $50 million, case-financing debtor in possession loan....

