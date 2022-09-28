Trump Claims NY Is Judge-Shopping $250M Fraud Case

By Frank G. Runyeon (September 28, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday sought to have the state of New York's $250 million fraud lawsuit against him assigned to a different judge than one who held him in contempt in a subpoena enforcement proceeding, rejecting the idea the cases were related....

