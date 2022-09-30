No Signs Of Supreme Court's Conservatives Slowing Down

By Jimmy Hoover (September 30, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's last term was considered by many to be the most consequential in a generation as the court's conservative justices delivered key victories on abortion and guns. But one quick glance at the new term's docket suggests this new supermajority has only just begun shifting the law to the right....

