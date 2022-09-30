Detroit Cannabis Licensing Unfair To Non-Residents, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (September 30, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A recent Detroit ordinance for cannabis licensing is unconstitutional because it prohibits co-located medicinal and recreational shops and creates an equity applicant pathway that gives an upper hand to long-term residents, a suit in Michigan federal court alleges....

