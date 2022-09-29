Kirkland Guides Crownpeak In £63.2M Bid For Attraqt Group

By Dawood Fakhir (September 29, 2022, 3:32 PM BST) -- Crownpeak Holdings LLC on Thursday said it has inked a deal to acquire British e-commerce focused company Attraqt Group PLC for £63.2 million ($68.7 million) in cash in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Latham & Watkins (London) LLP and Taylor Wessing LLP....

