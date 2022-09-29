Swiss Fraud Probe Adds Travel Site's Interim CEO

By Dawood Fakhir (September 29, 2022, 8:57 PM BST) -- Swiss authorities are investigating the interim chief executive of Lastminute.com NV, Laura Amoretti, after accusing the travel company of defrauding 28.5 million Swiss francs ($30.1 million) in state-provided aid for businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, Lastminute.com said in a statement Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS