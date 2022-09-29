Brookfield Investing Up To $2B In US Renewable Energy Cos.

By Al Barbarino (September 29, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Brookfield Renewable said Thursday it is acquiring Scout Clean Energy and Standard Solar for more than $1.5 billion, and that the investment could ultimately exceed $2 billion as the renewable power investor looks to expand its pipeline of wind, solar and energy storage capabilities in the U.S. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS