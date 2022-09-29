Jackson Lewis Defeats Conn. Doctor's Defamation Suit

By Craig Clough (September 29, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Thursday tossed a second attempt at a defamation suit brought by a doctor who lost his hospital job after a sexual assault investigation led by Jackson Lewis PC attorneys, saying the physician's theory that the attorneys defamed him in their report lacks any legal foundation....

