Stimwave Gets Del. Ch. 11 OK For $124M Auction Offer

By Jeff Montgomery (September 29, 2022, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt medical device maker Stimwave Technologies won a green light Thursday for a post-auction, $124 million sale to its pre- and post-petition lender and bidder-to-beat stalking horse, topping the sale's starting price by nearly 50%....

