5 Firms Guide $834M Chinese Biopharma SPAC Merger

By Renee Hickman (September 29, 2022, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Beijing-based biopharmaceutical company Yisheng Biopharma Co. Ltd., announced on Thursday that it will merge with Hong Kong-based blank-check company Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. in a transaction that values the new company at $834 million....

