SEC Accuses French Nationals Of $40M RE Fraud Scheme

By David Minsky (September 30, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Two French half-brothers have been charged with multiple fraud-related counts connected to an "international web" of unregistered companies in Michigan and Florida they allegedly used to bilk $40 million from investors in exchange for returns on properties they didn't own, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS