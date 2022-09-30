CFTC Says Digitex Exchange Founder Inflated Crypto Price

By David Minsky (September 30, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The founder of the Digitex Futures exchange was charged Friday by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission with violating trading laws by artificially inflating the price of his cryptocurrency and failing to implement verification procedures designed to prevent money laundering....

