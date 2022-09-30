Senate Judiciary Plans October Nominations Hearing

By James Arkin (September 30, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a nominations hearing in October, giving Senate Democrats a chance to process several additional judicial picks this year even though the chamber will not take any votes until after the midterm elections. ...

