IEEE To Remove Injunction Limits In Essential Patent Policy

By Ryan Davis (September 30, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers on Friday announced that it will revise its policy on standard-essential patents to remove limits on the ability of patent owners to seek injunctions, rescinding provisions that had sparked years of legal and political wrangling....

