Fed. Circ. Reviews ITC Ban On Philip Morris IQOS Devices

By Katie Buehler (October 3, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Monday questioned whether the U.S. International Trade Commission made a sufficient attempt to consult with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before imposing an import ban on Philip Morris' FDA-approved IQOS-branded products for allegedly being knockoffs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS