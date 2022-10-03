Ill. Panel Revives Suit Over Medical Co. Atty's Firing

By Celeste Bott (October 3, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has revived a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a medical device maker of firing an attorney who headed the company's intellectual property legal group after the lawyer allegedly refused calls by the company's general counsel to "hide or park" money in the division's budget that purportedly didn't belong there....

