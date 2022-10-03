Ex-Fed. Circ. Chief Tells Court To Undo Ax Of Tech Patent

By Jasmin Jackson (October 3, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A former Federal Circuit chief judge has urged that appellate court to overturn a panel's decision agreeing that three of Stanford University's diagnostic patents are ineligible for protection since they're directed toward a natural phenomenon, arguing that the ruling unnecessarily forecloses patent protection for novel and nonobvious diagnostic techniques....

