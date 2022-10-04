The Lawyer Personalities That Make Up Joint Interest Groups

By George Reede (October 4, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- In the 2005 biography "Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln" by Doris Kearns Goodwin,[1] we read of Lincoln's masterful assembly of the disparate personalities that formed his Cabinet — leaders who, despite their competitive nature, somehow teamed up to lead the Union to victory in the Civil War....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS